 By KaJ Labs, Lithosphere

SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Kasr, KaJ Labs founder and creator, has proposed burning/reducing Litho's max supply to 500 million from 1 billion once the main network goes live in 2023. The proposal is part of Litho's updated roadmap for continued, long-term network sustainability.

The proposal aims to decentralize the Lithosphere blockchain while also increasing the utility of the chain's native token – LITHO coin. The token burn would also improve Litho's intrinsic value by burning a portion of gas fees. Litho holders will decide how to dispatch gas rewards once the Litho DAO has been established.

