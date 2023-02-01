  • LBMA's Gold Bar Integrity (GBI) initiative will utilize optical AI to authenticate gold bar provenance
  • The new security measures come as the precious metals markets face pervasive human rights, environmental, and economic scrutiny
  • Alitheon selected to identify and authenticate provenance of gold bars of all sizes to avoid counterfeit or illegally sourced metals

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alitheon has been recognized by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), the world's leading independent standards authority for the global precious metals industry, as one of only five companies to support LBMA's Gold Bar Integrity (GBI) initiative. As the precious metals markets face increasingly pervasive human rights, environmental, and economic threats, the aim of the GBI Initiative is to combat illicit trade and reduce the entrance of fraudulent bars into the global gold supply chain.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.