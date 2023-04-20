Syndio (PRNewsfoto/Syndio)

Syndio (PRNewsfoto/Syndio)

 By Syndio

Lower salaried and frontline jobs tend to earn more with tenure, according to a new Syndio analysis

SEATTLE, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years into the Great Resignation, companies have chased wage growth and exacerbated pay gaps by paying new hires more than tenured employees, according to new research from Syndio, the world's leading workplace equity analytics platform. In 83 percent of high-paying job groups, defined as those with an average salary of $125,000 or more, tenured employees tend to not make more than new employees. In fact, 30 percent of the time, they actually make less.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.