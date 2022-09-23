Lucy Ríos

Lucy Ríos

 By Page Publishing

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Lucy Rios, a humble and optimistic woman who is interested in not losing her cultural roots, has completed her new book "Mi Cultura Mi Verdadera Identidad": a gripping read about a woman with Mexican roots who spent her adolescent years in California. Despite the new environment she's into, Lucy Rios made sure to never lose her culture and her identity. Through life's ups and downs, she remained loyal to her roots.

