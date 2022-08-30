Icertis Logo

 By Icertis, Lufthansa Technik AG

Aviation Technology and Maintenance Market Leader Chooses AI-Powered Contract Intelligence to Improve Contracting Efficiency and Transparency

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contract intelligence company Icertis announced that Lufthansa Technik AG, the aircraft maintenance business of the Lufthansa Group, has selected Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) as its enterprise-wide contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution. The company plans to integrate the Icertis platform with its existing SAP CX solution to strengthen sales and improve compliance, risk management, and efficiency. Lufthansa Technik joins a growing list of companies in the aviation space, including several of the world's top manufacturers and airlines, using Icertis to transform contract management.

