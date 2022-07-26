SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiThera Inc., a commercial stage medical device company offering photobiomodulation (PBM) treatment for ocular damage and disease, today announced the purchase of MacuLogix assets by its wholly owned subsidiary. MacuLogix, Inc., is the leader in early diagnosis of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) patients and developer of the wearable AdaptDX Pro® dark adaptometer. The device allows eye care professionals to measure dark adaptation, which is used to diagnose dry AMD in patients earlier than any other technology.  The AdaptDx Pro, launched in 2020, is available for sale in the US, Canada, EU and other countries.

"The core technology measures the inability to visually adapt to low levels of light, a key clinical marker seen in patients with early AMD. Dark adaptation technology has been validated in 42 peer-reviewed papers," stated Greg Jackson, Ph.D., former MacuLogix Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder. "Over 1 million AdaptDX tests have been performed and about 200,000 patients have been newly diagnosed."

