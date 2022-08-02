VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Cascade Corporation (PCC), ParkingZone, and the newly introduced Magnetic Gorilla Guard is reducing on-site construction safety hazards. Part of the Gorilla Post Magnetic Mounting System, the Magnetic Gorilla Guard attaches to mobile heavy equipment to warn co-workers of possible crushing risk.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) enforces standards for a safe and healthful working environment. OSHA has regulations regarding work area control around Cranes & Derricks in Construction addressing Swing Radius Hazards. The requirements apply where there are accessible areas in which the equipment's rotating superstructure poses a reasonably foreseeable risk of pinching/crushing an employee against another part of the equipment or another object. To prevent employees from entering these hazard areas, the employer must erect and maintain control lines, railings or similar barriers to mark the boundaries of the Swing/Crush Hazard Zone. In simple terms, a rotating crane can cause a lot of harm to a person standing too close.

