Mantium reduces the development effort for Amazon Textract users by incorporating ML and AI models into AI document automation pipelines.
CINCINNATI, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mantium, a global provider of a cloud platform for building with large language models and managing them at scale, announced today it is available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.
Organizations of all sizes and industries face the ever-increasing amount of data that lives within documents throughout the enterprise. From financial institutions, healthcare, manufacturing, insurance, legal, and retail, the need for efficient document processing securely and reliably is present.
Using Amazon Textract, a machine learning service for intelligent data processing (IDP), documents such as invoices are processed through Textract, extracting the desired information. Once this step is complete, documents are processed through the Mantium platform into the client's system of record, creating a seamless end-to-end workflow. With Mantium and Textract, users gain accuracy and security and improve employee morale, freeing their time for more specialized tasks.
In addition to being listed on the AWS Marketplace, Mantium is a part of the Amazon Partner Network (APN), a global community of partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. This diverse network features 100,000 partners from more than 150 countries. As part of AWS Marketplace, Mantium is uniquely positioned to help customers take full advantage of all AWS offers and accelerate the client journey to the cloud.
"At Mantium, we have created a platform that allows users to build AI applications and use Textract services to create workflows, empowering intelligent document processing. From processing expenses and invoices to extracting sentiment from marketing documents, Mantium can help a wide range of customers find success in document processing and automation," said Ryan Sevey, CEO of Mantium. "We are thrilled to be a part of a thriving network such as AWS Marketplace, of diverse providers and professionals, and look forward to this opportunity."
Mantium is a global cloud platform provider for building AI applications and managing them at scale. With Mantium, organizations can build AI-driven process automation quickly and easily, gaining operational speed and the ability to compete in the ever-changing corporate landscape. Mantium's focus on collaboration in a low-code environment empowers teams to work together during testing, with monitoring features providing visibility into the behavior of your models all way through to production.
