REDMOND, Wash., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Microsoft announced today that MAQ Software has won the 2021 Microsoft Power BI Partner of the Year Award. MAQ Software was selected for delivering innovative business intelligence and analytics solutions using Microsoft Power BI.
Our Global 2000 customers consistently recognize us for:
- Providing architecture and governance frameworks for thousands of Power BI reports across 30 companies globally
- Accelerating Power BI adoption time from years to months using proven migration strategies
- Migrating enterprises from outdated platforms and Excel files to Power BI to provide near real-time insights
- Optimizing Power BI reports to load up to 90% faster
- Enabling independent software vendors (ISVs) to embed critical Power BI capabilities needed to improve reporting
- Delivering innovative tools such as Export to Excel, Export to PowerPoint, and Dr. Power BI to save time for executives building reports and presentations
- Publishing 32 certified Power BI visuals free for unique needs of users worldwide (over 2.3 million downloads)
- Expanding Power BI community expertise through best practice guides and training programs
About MAQ Software
MAQ Software accelerates data-driven transformations for Global 2000 companies. Using data analytics, cloud technology, and data science, we help our clients build strong customer relationships, increase sales, improve operations, and analyze marketing results. We enable our customers to accelerate their digital initiatives using our globally distributed engineering centers in Redmond, WA, and Mumbai and Hyderabad, India.
As a member of the Microsoft Partner Network with 10 Gold competencies, our customers benefit from our breadth of proven expertise across the entire Microsoft platform. As the largest 3rd party publisher of certified Power BI custom visuals, we meet unique needs of decision makers to deliver critical business insights.
Inc. magazine has recognized MAQ Software on its prestigious Inc. 5000 list nine times for demonstrating sustained organic growth. For more information, visit http://www.MAQSoftware.com.
Media Contact
Mr Rajeev Agarwal, MAQ Software, +1 4255265399 Ext: 101, rajeev@maqsoftware.com
SOURCE MAQ Software
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.