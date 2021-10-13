BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MARI, Bellevue's distinctive high-rise residences in the heart of Downtown's vibrant retail and the Eastside's prestigious residential neighborhoods, has officially broken ground on its 17-story tower. A masterpiece of architecture and design, MARI blends traditional design with a modern flair to its 138 condominiums, inviting future residents to find inspirations in one of the Eastside's most desired markets. The ground breaking signals the project for completion in 2023. Developed by Create World Real Estate alongside a renowned design team, MZA Architects and B+H Architects, MARI is the city's newest luxury building encased within a striking exterior façade and includes curated amenities, 24/7 onsite concierge services and Downtown Bellevue's only rooftop amenity space atop of a condominium high rise.
The distinctive high-rise will offer studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences with voluminous market-leading ceiling heights and luxuriously appointed finishes. MARI's design fully express Create World's vision for creating a high-design high-rise community for today's discerning buyer in the heart of downtown Bellevue. Incorporating approximately 15,000 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor amenity space, residents will have access to a sky lounge, rooftop deck, a private dining room, zen library, fitness center, yoga studio and a pet spa. Additionally, MARI offers 2,700 square foot of street level restaurant space and 3,000 square feet of second floor retail space.
Create World recognizes the growing appeal of Bellevue's Downtown, "MARI is well-positioned in the center of culture, cuisine and creativity," said Dehlan Gwo, Director of Marketing and Sales at Create World Real Estate. "We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our latest development, delivering a premier property to the market at a time where there is a need for new for-sale housing options in Downtown Bellevue."
MARI celebrates high design with a spacious, yet intimate boutique feel that brings warmth into each of the building's 138 homes. Starting in the kitchen, quartz countertops and full-height quartz backsplashes are complemented by a custom-designed island and cabinetry. Buyers will also find frameless glass enclosed showers and designer-selected porcelain tiles throughout the residence bathrooms. MARI residences also include soaring ceiling heights – up to 11'10" on the highest residential floors – and floor-to-ceiling windows to allow ample natural light. Many homes include balconies.
Located at NE 10th Street and 103rd Ave NE, MARI's central location provides easy access to a vibrant mix of the best shopping, parks, top-rated Bellevue public and private schools and the urban upmarket amenities, while also offering a 3-level below grade garage with 160 parking stalls. MARI sits in close proximity to the Bellevue Downtown Park, Bellevue Square, Meydenbauer Bay Park and Lake Washington. Close proximinity to the newly completed Amazon 1001 office towers and Microsoft's headquarters.
MARI'S groundbreaking marks Create World's third condominium project in the area, following the success of Mira Flats in Bellevue and The Emerald in downtown Seattle. MARI's new collection of modern high-rise homes are set to hit the market in mid 2022. For more information, please visit MariBellevue.com.
