Recent release "Aferrándome a Dios" from Page Publishing author Maria Solis is a compelling testimony of a woman whose life's adversities changed her for the better.

LA PUENTE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Maria Solis, a fervent believer of God, has completed her new book "Aferrándome a Dios": an endearing read that depicts a woman's steadfast endurance. As a young girl, Maria had to go through a lot of pain. She's a product of a dysfunctional family. Her father abandoned her and her mother left her at her grandmother's care. Due to poverty, her grandma decided to take her to a decent family. Maria lived a good life with her adoptive family but later on, her mother came back only to leave her again. Despite the countless abandonment, Maria held on to her faith more. She firmly believes that only God will never abandon her.

