Zócalo Health is one of the first virtual primary care services to directly work with Cost Plus Drugs to improve the experience of accessing primary care services and affordable prescription medications.

SEATTLE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zócalo Health, the healthcare company reinventing primary care delivery and care navigation for the Latino patient, announced today its collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) to focus on improving access to all medications available through Cost Plus Drugs. Zócalo Health, launched in 2021, is focused on removing barriers to quality primary care for Latino patients. All users of Zócalo Health will have access to Cost Plus Drugs' prescriptions through membership packages or one-time urgent care visits.

