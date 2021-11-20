KENT, Wash., Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last week, Marti Reeder, managing broker of Team Marti with John L. Scott, was named "Best Real Estate Agent" in the Kent Reporter's 2021 "Best of Kent" contest. This is the 13th time Reeder has received the honor. She competed against real estate agents throughout the greater Kent region and was selected by readers of the Kent Reporter as the best in her field.
"I am humbled each time I win this award, but this year is particularly special because it has been such an unusual year," said Reeder, who has 17 years of real estate experience. "COVID has created some unique challenges in meeting with buyers and sellers, showing homes, and attending closings. My team and I stepped up our game to serve our clients in every situation and that is the ultimate reward for me – being there for my clients and serving them when they need me the most."
Reeder works alongside husband Merle Reeder, who manages daily operations and brings exceptional value, thanks to his extensive knowledge of home building; Dave Mitchell, a buyer's specialist recently named a hometown hero by the Seattle Mariners; Mandie Gramann, administrative assistant; and Courtney Gunderson, marketing specialist; collectively known as Team Marti. Together Team Marti serves real estate buyers and sellers, helping them understand and navigate complex transactions whether they are buying their dream homes, downsizing, or moving into the area from out of state.
