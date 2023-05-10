First-of-its-kind stream project financing enables end-to-end reforestation with no upfront cost to landholders

SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mast Reforestation, the leading vertically integrated reforestation company, today announced a $15 million financing agreement with Carbon Streaming Corporation to advance its post-wildfire reforestation projects throughout the American West. This first-of-its-kind project financing will cover the high upfront costs of reforestation projects, accelerating Mast's forest restoration work and enabling the company to serve more landowners affected by wildfires.

