FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maxon, developer of professional 3D software solutions, is pleased to announce they will be showing their entire selection of 3D modeling, VFX, animation, and rendering tools in-person at this year's NAB Show. With a slew of acquisitions under their belt since the last in-person event in 2019–including the blazingly fast Redshift rendering solution, the Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools, the creativity-on-the-go Forger mobile sculpting app, and most recently, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution, ZBrush–NAB will be the first opportunity for attendees to see Maxon's complete lineup of products and creative solutions for digital artists in one place. In addition to these exciting new product lines, Maxon will present its 3D and Motion Design Show live from the show floor at their booth (N5920) in NAB's newly designed North Hall.
"Along with so many of our industry peers, we are incredibly excited to be making our return to live events, beginning with NAB," says David McGavran, Maxon CEO. "Maxon is a community-first company and while we've been able to maintain this spirit through our virtual event offerings, there's no substitute for meeting with our incredible customers and partners in person. What makes this year's NAB even more exciting for us and our community are the additions to the Maxon product family. We've been hard at work over the last three years expanding our product suite to offer end-to-end solutions for creative artists of all disciplines. We can't wait to share it with NAB attendees for the first time ever."
In addition to Redshift, Red Giant, Forger, and ZBrush, attendees can visit the Maxon booth to check out the latest version of Cinema 4D, Maxon's award-winning suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology. Maxon will also be presenting its 3D and Motion Design Show event from their booth. Visit https://3dmotionshow.com/ for the complete lineup or to tune in virtually.
New for NAB 2022
Never before seen on the Maxon booth; the following tools and solutions have been added to the Maxon product suite:
Earlier this year, Maxon finalized the acquisition of all assets of Pixologic, creators of the Academy Award-winning ZBrush sculpting and painting software, and were joined by the entire talented ZBrush team. This move firmly rounds out Maxon's product line, allowing them to offer an all-encompassing suite of superior creative tools to meet the entire workflow needs of digital artists.
Acquired in March 2021, the Forger mobile app allows both professionals and beginners the opportunity to explore 3D sculpting without the complexity of typical desktop sculpting apps. Included as part of the Maxon One subscription, users can create 3D models for films, games, 3D print them, or even use augmented reality to immerse themselves amongst them. The company has also recently announced that the app now includes multi-language support to make it accessible to even more customers.
NAB 2022 will be the first live event where all Red Giant tools will be showcased in one place as part of the Maxon One offering since the companies merged in 2019. These essential tools for editing, VFX and motion design, including Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, Universe, VFX Suite, and PluralEyes, are an industry favorite and recent award winners in the Best New Graphics, Editing, VFX, and Switchers Technology category in the 2021 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards.
Announced for the first time at NAB 2019, this will be the first live showcase of the combined force of Maxon's suite of 3D animation tools and renowned rendering solution, Redshift. Redshift is the world's first, fully GPU-accelerated, biased renderer and provides users with an extensive set of features that make rendering large or complicated 3D projects faster than traditional rendering solutions. A crucial tool for VFX-heavy workflows, Redshift's powerful rendering capabilities meet the productivity needs of CG creative professionals across the industry.
Book a Press Briefing at NAB 2022
Press are invited to book a one-on-one briefing and demonstration with a Maxon representative to learn more about the company's tools and solutions for digital artists. Please contact Chloe Larby for more information.
April 3D & Motion Design Show - Live from NAB
For the first time since 2019, the 3D and Motion Design Show will be an in-person event, and will be live streamed directly from the NAB booth for Maxon's dedicated virtual audience. The show will be available online shortly after airing on 3DMotionShow.com, as well as the Maxon YouTube channel.
As with the previous virtual shows, Maxon will continue to showcase presentations from a wide range of motion graphics and VFX artists who are keen to demonstrate their professional 3D techniques and real-world production workflows using Cinema 4D, Redshift, Red Giant products, as well as the newly acquired ZBrush tools.
Stay tuned for the line-up of presenters!
About Maxon
Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Our product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the creativity-on-the-go Forger mobile sculpting app; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution.
Maxon's team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From our popular, inclusive events to our free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to our ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.
Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.
Media Contact
Chloe Larby, Grithaus Agency, 44 7454012045, Chloe@grithaus.agency
SOURCE Maxon
