Leader in clinical decision support adds COVID-19-specific guidelines and new help for specialty medication use
SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and an industry leader in technology-enabled evidence-based guidance, announces the release of its 27th edition of the MCG care guidelines. This year's updates include expanded content for specialty medications, guidelines and benchmarking data specific to COVID-19 diagnoses, as well as new features to support health equity initiatives.
MCG care guidelines, widely recognized as a common clinical language between payers and providers, are now used by a majority of U.S. health plans and over 2,800 hospitals. To develop the 27th edition, MCG clinical editors reviewed 208,400 scientific articles leading to a total of 47,635 unique citations in the MCG evidence base. 5,928 of these citations are new to this edition, reflecting the high volume of published scientific literature analyzed by the MCG clinical team.
With the 27th edition, MCG provides dedicated Adult, Pediatric, and Observation Care guidelines specific to COVID-19 diagnoses. In addition, MCG developed new Hospital-at-Home guidelines for both COVID-19-specific diagnoses and Acute Viral Illness (RSV, influenza, etc.), located within MCG Inpatient & Surgical Care.
In response to the expanded use of specialty pharmaceuticals, MCG Ambulatory Care has added four new specialty medication guidelines and updated the format of this content where appropriate. Clinical indications for both initial and subsequent courses are now included in the guideline for many medications designed for chronic use. The 27th edition also includes four new guidelines for procedures and diagnostic tests and two new guidelines for genetic medicine.
In the new edition, MCG has expanded support for health equity initiatives. A new social determinants of health (SDoH) screening tool has been added to each content volume of the MCG care guidelines to support the proactive management of health-related social needs across different settings of care. In addition, gender pronouns have been updated across volumes to align with recent AMA Manual of Style (11th edition) changes. A new guideline for gender-affirming surgery or procedure has also been added to MCG General Recovery Care.
To support professionals managing patients/members with mental health needs or substance use disorders, MCG made enhancements to its Behavioral Health Care solution to further strengthen its existing alignment with APA, ASAM, LOCUS, and CALOCUS-CASII guidelines.
MCG Chronic Care and Transitions of Care have been updated with new assessments for food and housing insecurity. In addition, these care guideline volumes have been augmented to include new patient handouts for mammogram preparation, colonoscopy preparation, and healthy eating on a budget.
In parallel with these content updates, MCG upgraded its payer and provider software to version 15 with its flagship solutions. MCG Cite CareWebQI and Indicia for Case Management also now offer convenient SMART on FHIR ® launch capabilities.
Commenting on the release of the 27th edition, MCG President and CEO, Jon Shreve, said, "The healthcare community is more reliant than ever on MCG, especially since we are now the only independent publisher of evidence-based, clinical guidelines. The 27th edition reflects the evolving scientific evidence base in a format that is accessible to healthcare professionals and helps drive safe and effective patient care."
MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. MCG's artificial intelligence and technology, infused with clinical expertise, enable its clients to prioritize and simplify their work. MCG's world-class customer service ensures that clients maximize the benefits of licensing MCG solutions – demonstrating improved clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com or follow our Twitter handle at @MCG_Health.
About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.
