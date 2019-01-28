WASHINGTON — Gov. Jay Inslee last week declared a state of emergency in response to a spreading measles outbreak, which, he said, poses an “extreme public health risk.”
A week ago, there were 25 cases in Clark County. As of Jan. 29, there were 35 confirmed cases and 11 suspected cases in Clark County, and one confirmed case in King County. There is a confirmed case in Portland and a suspected case in Bend, Oregon. School and health officials across Washington state are preparing for the strong likelihood that the virus will spread over the next few weeks.
Babies at risk
Washington students have to be vaccinated unless their parents get exemptions for personal, medical or religious reasons. In Pacific County, there are at least 124 public school students who have not been fully vaccinated against measles. About 80 of those students have exemptions, meaning that they have no protection against the disease. These numbers do not include home-school students or private school students, but the biggest group of at-risk kids is probably those who haven’t reached school age.
The measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR vaccine, is a series of two shots. Babies are supposed to receive the first dose at 12 months and the second 30 days later. However, many parents hold off until their children enter school, and it’s fairly common for parents to not go back for the second shot. This concerns public health experts because most measles fatalities occur in small children. In other words, babies are only safe if about 95 percent of vaccine-eligible people in the community get the shots.
Sneaky and potent
The measles virus is sneaky. It can survive for up to two hours after an infected person leaves a room. It’s so contagious that one measles sufferer will infect about 90 percent of the non-vaccinated people they spend time with, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Additionally, the signature red rash does not appear for as long as 21 days after exposure, so infected people can spend weeks unknowingly spreading the disease. King County public health experts say the infected Seattle man probably caught the virus while visiting Clark County. He reportedly came into contact with hundreds of other people before he was diagnosed.
Calling the shots
Local schools were taking action even before Inslee announced the statewide effort to contain the contagion. On Jan. 24, Raymond School District Superintendent Steve Holland sent a letter to his staff urging them to make sure they are current on shots. Ocean Beach School Superintendent Scott Fenter sent a similar email to his staff the same day. Both superintendents reminded staff that Pacific County Public Health and Human Services Director Mary Goelz ultimately calls the shots when it comes to containing an outbreak. Goelz can exclude students and staff who have incomplete vaccinations, or no vaccinations at all if she deems it necessary to stop the spread of a disease. Superintendents in Naselle, Raymond, South Bend, Willapa Valley and Ocean Beach all said they planned to fully comply with her recommendations.
As an additional precaution, some of the districts were planning to call or send letters to parents of unvaccinated children, urging them to get the shots so their kids can stay safe, and stay in school.
A tough sell
While parents are theoretically responsible for protecting their children from disease, school nurses and administrators end up doing a lot of work to make sure it happens.
“We’ve sent letters and made phone calls to talk with parents this year, and actually more than once,” South Bend’s school nurse, Leah Heintz said in an email.
“At least one letter (in many cases more) went out to each home in which children were not fully immunized,” Naselle Superintendent Lisa Nelson said. “In some cases, multiple follow-up calls were made to explain the benefits and laws around immunizations.” The other districts described similar efforts.
Mary Goelz, the county’s health officer, has talked with districts about excluding kids who still aren’t protected 30 days into the school year. But schools are sometimes reluctant to do so, knowing the kids would miss out on school and might not have a safe place to be during the school day.
‘We have a lot of work to do’
Sometimes, the hard work pays off.
“We have 43 K-students, and they are all up to date on their required vaccinations. We feel fantastic about these numbers,” Heintz said.
Goelz said most families get their kids caught up by sixth grade, so the county’s vaccination rates for older kids are actually pretty high. However, state Department of Health data shows vaccination rates are still lagging for the kids who are most at risk.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Goelz said. “There is likely little to do to convince someone to vaccinate if they truly do not believe in it. But those on the fence and those who just have difficulty getting their child in for immunizations are doable.”
