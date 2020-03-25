SEATTLE, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedBridge, the industry-leading online education and patient engagement solution that enables healthcare organizations to improve outcomes and optimize care delivery, announced today that it has released Telehealth Virtual Visits. The offer is intended to provide crucial help to healthcare organizations and their patients throughout the COVID-19 crisis by allowing providers to manage care of their patients remotely.
Healthcare organizations and professionals across the care continuum are now being confronted with equally difficult challenges. Many outpatient organizations are experiencing steep revenue loss as patients cancel or defer appointments due to quarantine, social distancing protocols, and concerns over exposure. Post-acute care clients, including those in skilled nursing and home health, must adjust care delivery to keep both their staff and patients safe. In response, MedBridge launched its Telehealth solution to be available as a beta version several months sooner than planned.
"MedBridge is here to support our customers, their patients, and their communities during this challenging time and beyond. We're committed to helping everyone weather this crisis and stay prepared during every stage with innovative solutions for remote care and education as we all adjust to a new paradigm," said Justin Kowalchuk, CEO and founder of MedBridge.
MedBridge Telehealth allows providers to remotely screen, triage, and care for patients in real time, providing a HIPAA-compliant method for continuing treatment plans during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Providers can also foster rapport, engagement, and education by building, sharing, and discussing targeted home exercises with their patients during each virtual visit.
"Telehealth Virtual Visits offers a patient experience that's as close as possible to an in-person session. It's easy to implement, use, and learn for clinicians and patients, which is essential now that healthcare professionals are in crisis mode. Because it allows for uninterrupted care, it can be used to optimize long-term outcomes by rehab providers across the care continuum," said Keta Shaw, Telehealth Product Manager, MedBridge.
The Virtual Visit software is part of the complete MedBridge Digital Patient Engagement Suite, which includes program adherence tracking, in-app messaging, and satisfaction monitoring to help patients self-manage and stay active in their plan of care while they're confined to their home. The virtual patient care solution, paired with MedBridge's remote training, infection prevention, and crisis management education, offers healthcare organizations a complete solution to combat the challenges of this time.
Dedicated to the mission of improving lives, MedBridge is committed to supporting the healthcare industry, patients, and communities throughout this challenging time with innovative solutions and free tools designed to help keep doors open, reduce anxiety, ensure safety, and deliver effective patient care, whether remotely or in-person.
Click here to request a demo of MedBridge's Telehealth Virtual Visits
Media Contact: Ankita Basant, ankita.basant@medbridgeed.com, (206) 216-5003
