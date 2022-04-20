OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Washington, D.C., United States of America





Private meetings.





7:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the International Monetary and Financial Committee meetings.







Closed to media.





12:15 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Financial Action Task Force Ministerial meeting.







Closed to media.





2:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the World Bank Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine.







Closed to media.





6:30 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend a working dinner hosted by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.







Closed to media.





The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with international partners throughout the day.

 

