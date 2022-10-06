Participating Meridian Medicaid members experienced decreased emergency department visits, decreased hospital readmissions, and an increase in preventive care

DETROIT, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian, a Michigan-based provider of government-sponsored health plans, announced today the results of a six-month program that offered services from Papa, a curated platform of companionship and support, to Medicaid members age 45 and over with a high rate of emergency department (ED) utilization. Overall, the program showed a 33% reduction in healthcare costs for active participants, highlighting the impact of proactively addressing social determinants of health (SDoH) through a companion care model.

