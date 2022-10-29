Merriman has been named within the Top 50 RIA Firms of the Forbes/SHOOK Research list landing at #46 and is one of only three RIA firms headquartered in Washington state.

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merriman has been named within the Top 50 RIA Firms of the Forbes/SHOOK Research list landing at #46 and is one of only three RIA firms headquartered in Washington state. Merriman currently has over $3 billion in Assets Under Management and is committed to a long-term vision of empowering people to Live Fully with smart investment strategies and goal-based financial planning. The company serves clients out of three Washington state offices in Seattle, Bellevue and Spokane and one office in Eugene, Oregon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.