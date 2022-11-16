WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center. "We have recently endorsed The Gori Law Firm for a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma or their family members anywhere in the USA and we are recommending people like this to call 866-532-2106 to learn more about financial compensation. The Gori Law Firm is responsible for $3 billion dollars in compensation for their clients, and they have offices coast to coast. The Gori Law Firm is a top five mesothelioma law firm in the nation.

"Frequently when law firms get a call about mesothelioma, they will send out a secretary or paralegal to sign the person up-especially if we are talking about a person in a rural state. When The Gori Law Firm receives a phone call from a person-or family dealing with a mesothelioma diagnosis-they send out a lawyer who specializes in financial compensation for this rare cancer, and they will do so within 24 hours. The in-home visit from one of the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm is no obligation.

