TACOMA, Wash., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milgard Windows & Doors launches new AX550 Moving Glass Walls in standard and custom sizes for both new home construction and replacement or remodeling projects.
"Expansive patio doors are in high demand for homeowners who enjoy indoor-outdoor living" Brent Wright, Product Manager
The AX550 features a modern, aluminum frame with narrow sightlines available in four colors: white, tan, dark bronze anodized, and clear anodized. With panels as high as ten feet and as wide as 5 feet, this moving glass wall offers a variety of configuration options to create wide wall-to-wall entrances.
"Large, expansive patio doors are in high demand for homeowners who enjoy indoor-outdoor living," said Brent Wright, Milgard Product Manager for Doors. "We developed our AX550 Moving Glass Walls with that need in mind, featuring a narrow frame profile for a modern look that creates a beautiful statement piece in the home while effortlessly blending indoor and outdoor spaces."
Available in pocket, stacking or bi-fold operating styles, AX550 features a Thermally Broken Aluminum design for year-round comfort and energy efficiency in the home.
Founded in 1958, Milgard Windows & Doors offers a full line of vinyl, fiberglass and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers, and homeowners. Owned by MI, Milgard operates plants in California, Oregon and Washington. For more information, visit www.milgard.com.
ABOUT MI WINDOWS
MI is a fenestration products manufacturer that owns and operates three brands – MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors. MI is one of the nation's largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With more than 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, MI brands offer stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit www.miwindows.com.
