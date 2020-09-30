SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report on states where millennials are buying more homes. When comparing homeownership rates over the six-year period, QuoteWizard found that nearly half of all states saw some growth in millennial ownership, whereas the other half saw a decline.
The biggest correlating factor QuoteWizard found to reflect millennial homeownership growth is a differential type of metric that signals the quality of home investment. This differential of home value and mortgage balance in each state can be viewed as a value metric that shows a willingness to incur mortgage debt for a value investment in a home. The differential in home value and mortgage balance metric showed a strong correlation in the top growing states for millennial homeownership.
Visit the full report here, https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/where-millennials-are-buying-more-homes
Key Findings:
- The 17 states with the largest increases in millennial homeownership are also states in the top half of most expensive median home values. Affordability isn't driving under-35 homeownership.
- Eight of the top 10 states for millennial homeownership are in the top half in median home value compared to outstanding mortgage debt, indicating that millennial homeownership is driven by value investment versus affordability.
- Median home values increased by 27% from 2013 to 2019, while median income of people aged 25-34 only increased by 17%.
- Above-average income growth from 2013 to 2019 in states with higher rates of millennial homeownership is a common factor.
Methodology
QuoteWizard analyzed Census income data in each state from 2013 to 2019, to see if there was a correlation between millennial homeownership and income growth. We also looked at Census data to see which states have seen the biggest changes in millennial (under 35 years old) homeownership from 2013 to 2019.
Rank
State
2013 Ownership %
2019 Ownership %
Ownership % Change
Difference Home Value vs. Outstanding Mortgage Debt
1
Vermont
7.9
9.5
20.3%
$63,359
2
Oregon
7.8
9.3
19.2%
$125,003
3
Maine
8.1
9.5
17.3%
$99,246
4
Wyoming
12.8
14.7
14.8%
$50,686
5
Massachusetts
7.6
8.7
14.5%
$156,178
6
New Jersey
6.7
7.6
13.4%
$89,711
7
Washington
9.7
10.8
11.3%
$130,119
8
Tennessee
10
11.1
11.0%
$13,720
9
Pennsylvania
9
9.9
10.0%
$31,142
10
Florida
6.7
7.3
9.0%
$49,677
11
Hawaii
5.8
6.3
8.6%
$273,037
12
New York
7.5
8.1
8.0%
$67,690
13
Ohio
10.1
10.9
7.9%
$19,661
14
New Hampshire
8.2
8.8
7.3%
$101,346
15
Michigan
10.4
11.1
6.7%
$22,033
16
Rhode Island
7.8
8.2
5.1%
$98,423
17
Indiana
11.8
12.4
5.1%
$28,133
18
Alabama
10.2
10.7
4.9%
-$7,002
19
Colorado
11.4
11.9
4.4%
$122,187
20
North Carolina
9.5
9.9
4.2%
$27,380
21
Alaska
12.3
12.7
3.3%
$102,833
22
Idaho
11.7
12
2.6%
$103,007
23
South Carolina
9.7
9.9
2.1%
$10,641
24
Connecticut
7.7
7.8
1.3%
$19,872
25
Virginia
9.6
9.7
1.0%
$21,803
26
Missouri
11.9
12
0.8%
$24,155
27
Iowa
13.2
13.3
0.8%
$15,006
28
Wisconsin
10.8
10.8
0.0%
$52,811
29
Georgia
9.9
9.8
-1.0%
$18,414
30
Kentucky
11.1
10.9
-1.8%
$21,915
31
Nevada
11
10.8
-1.8%
$64,988
32
Illinois
10.3
10.1
-1.9%
$7,075
33
Maryland
9.6
9.4
-2.1%
$37,980
34
Nebraska
14
13.7
-2.1%
$30,181
35
South Dakota
14.2
13.8
-2.8%
$43,211
36
New Mexico
10
9.7
-3.0%
$36,129
37
West Virginia
9.7
9.4
-3.1%
-$11,464
38
Oklahoma
12.6
12.2
-3.2%
-$9,411
39
Texas
11.3
10.9
-3.5%
$21,976
40
Mississippi
10.1
9.7
-4.0%
$8,093
41
Kansas
12.3
11.8
-4.1%
$3,063
42
Minnesota
13.1
12.5
-4.6%
$64,526
43
Arizona
10.1
9.6
-5.0%
$54,641
44
Arkansas
11
10.4
-5.5%
$117
45
North Dakota
16.4
15.5
-5.5%
$47,226
46
California
8.1
7.6
-6.2%
$186,909
47
Montana
10.7
10
-6.5%
$61,389
48
Utah
16.3
15.2
-6.7%
$134,887
49
Louisiana
12.2
11.2
-8.2%
-$4,251
50
Delaware
9.8
8.9
-9.2%
$50,773
