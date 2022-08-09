New office opening formalizes Milliman's presence in vital insurance domicile

SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the opening of an office in Bermuda. Milliman's expertise has long been relied upon by companies operating in Bermuda, as well as global clients with interests on the island. In response to increasing demand for insurance consulting and technology support in Bermuda, Milliman will now offer a more formalized presence on the island.

