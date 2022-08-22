SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, is pleased to announce the recipients of this year's Opportunity Scholarship program.

The program was created to assist students from racial and ethnic groups that are underrepresented in the fields of actuarial science, data science, computer science, economics, programming, mathematics, statistics, data analytics, or finance.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.