SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released its 2023 Retiree Health Cost Index which projects the total premiums and out of pocket expenses a healthy 65-year-old can expect to spend on medical and prescription drug costs in retirement.
Milliman Retiree Health Cost Index: A healthy 65-year-old retiree needs to save between $90,000 and $203,000 for healthcare costs if they retire in 2023
- By Milliman, Inc.
-
- Updated
- 0
Inflation is likely to drive up healthcare expenses for retirees over the next several years, more than any other factor
Most Popular
Articles
- Hospital bond too close to call; fireworks ban advisories receiving majority support
- UPDATE: Fate of OBH bond measure continues to hang in the balance
- Demase resigned amid scrutiny of port credit card use
- Reel fun: Black Lake Derby delights young fishers
- WDFW OKs final coastal razor clam digs of the spring season starting Thursday, May 4
- Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro Is At the Lowest Price Ever on Amazon
- Suspect sought after shooting on State Route 401
- Sheriff gives update on first months in office at Ocean Park meeting
- Born to barrel race: Red Barn Arena Award Series caps 25th season, crowns series champs
- South Bend woman suffers two home invasions within hours
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter: Positive changes underway in sheriff's office (4)
- 911 can't roust deputy for late-night assault call (4)
- WDFW's Dielman rescues commercial clammers (3)
- Sheriff gives update on first months in office at Ocean Park meeting (3)
- Demase resigned amid scrutiny of port credit card use (2)
- South Bend woman suffers two home invasions within hours (2)
- Guest column: Wilson: Firearms restrictions are the wrong way to go (2)
- Letter: Yes, assault rifles are necessary (2)
- Prosecutor's missteps result in a new trial (2)
- Letter: Not your grandfather’s 4th of July (1)
- State awards drug task force new round of funding (1)
- PacCom seeks separation from sheriff’s office (1)
- Lofstrom hired as Ilwaco port manager (1)
- Officers rescue family after armed man attacks (1)
- Letter: Enough of the tail wagging the dog at Port of Peninsula (1)
- Big city crook arrested in Long Beach (1)
- Suspect sought after shooting on State Route 401 (1)
- Sandridge fatality under investigation; WSP not involved (1)
- Coast Chronicles: Please Ban the Boom (1)
Latest e-Edition
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.