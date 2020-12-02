Mayor Dana Ralph of Kent, Washington (left) and Trang Le, a volunteer with both SmartAID and Restart Partners, celebrate the delivery of one million masks for children in Washington State by handing the first box of masks to a local boy. The one million masks are being donated by FLTR, Inc. to child care and youth programs throughout Washington State as part of the Millions of Masks for Children Initiative, a growing nationwide effort to help protect millions of children from COVID-19. FLTR, SmartAID, DHL, SEKO Logistics and other organizations are working together to deliver these masks.