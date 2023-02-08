Provides 487,981 therapy sessions to more than 40,000 patients

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful), a collaborative network of licensed, independent clinicians, had a tremendous year in 2022 increasing access to mental health care, serving more than 40,000 patients, opening three new offices and growing its base of providers by 57% in Washington and Oregon.

