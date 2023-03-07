WASHINGTON, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, today concluded his first official visit to Washington, D.C., to further discussions on migration-related priorities.

While in Washington, Minister Fraser met with the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and had a productive meeting on shared priorities, such as border management, irregular migration, labour mobility and the Safe Third Country Agreement. During the meeting, he was also accompanied by Canada's Ambassador to the U.S., Her Excellency Kirsten Hillman.

