SEATTLE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Paula Sardinas founded the Washington Build Back Black Alliance in December 2020, her goal was to unite the Black community and speak with one voice.
The WBBBA more than accomplished that goal, lobbying 275 bills during the 2021 legislative session and netting millions in appropriations for black-led organizations.
"After 30 years of behind-the-scenes work as a lobbyist, I founded the WBBBA in December of 2020 to center anti-black racism in public policy," Sardinas said. "We worked on 275 bills this year. And, of the 355 bills being signed into law by Governor Jay Inslee, the WBBBA championed, campaigned, and lobbied for 155. I say mission accomplished."
The WBBBA advocated on behalf of the black community on issues like housing, environmental justice, cannabis social equity, among other issues.
Now that the session has concluded, it's time to hear from community. We're doing a tour of Washington's 39 legislative districts. Our goal is engagement. We want to explain our legislative wins, while emphasizing that incrementalism will not produce real change.
Now is not the time to slow down---"Speak up, speak out, speak often," Sardinas said.
Our mission is to bring more awareness to the WBBBA Collective – and the power of unifying the Black community. We want meaningful, lasting change. To those seeking justice, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Manuel Ellis did not die in vain.
We have learned that when we are united, nothing can stop us. We are stronger together.
So, get ready! We are coming to gather your feedback as we take the next steps toward "building back black."
About the WBBBA
The Washington Build Back Black Alliance (#WBBBA) was formed in the fall of 2020 when a group of Black and other BIPOC Non-profit executives and business leaders decided to consolidate their influence to speak on behalf of the black community across Washington State. In an unprecedented move, they vowed to connect the black community (young and established) by advocating in a cooperative fashion for shared generational prosperity. Our purpose: Harness the power of #black advocacy to speak with one voice – to local Mayors, City Councils, the Legislature, and the Executive Office regarding the need to fund a sustainable, scalable plan for the black community. #WABBBA
Media Contact:
KD Hall
206.966.2198
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mission-accomplished-after-successful-legislative-session-washington-build-back-black-alliance-heads-to-39-legislative-districts-301312224.html
SOURCE Washington Build Back Black Alliance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.