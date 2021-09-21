SNOHOMISH, Wash., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bickford Ford dealership in Washington offers the Mobile Service Van facility whereby customers can schedule service for their Ford vehicles at their convenience and get it done at their home or workplace. The dealership is one of the first Ford dealers in the country to offer this service. The mobile service van is introduced to help customers who are in need of vehicle services but find it difficult to bring their vehicles to their nearby service station.
The Mobile Service Van facility is run by factory-trained Ford technicians, who have vast experience in this field. The service fee charged would be around $29.95 per vehicle. This service is applicable to cars and light-duty trucks. All the service parts used are genuinely Ford-made. Services offered include oil changes, tire rotations, battery replacements and many more. All services include a free multi-point inspection as well. Interested customers are encouraged to make use of this mobile service van facility offered by the dealership to their benefit.
Please visit bickford.net to learn about the dealership, its vehicle inventory, vehicle services and more. In case of any questions or concerns, customers can contact the dealership team by phone, (866) 489-3673 or visit the dealership in person at Bickford Ford, 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290. For more details, customers can access relevant contact information on the dealership website.
