Groundbreaking bilingual public health campaign continues countering misinformation and helping Latino families keep up-to-date on COVID-19, flu vaccinations

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UnidosUS, formerly the National Council of La Raza, the nation's largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization, announced today the return of Esperanza Hope for All, an institution-wide initiative to mitigate the health, economic, and education effects of the coronavirus pandemic on Latinos. This year's campaign objectives include vaccinating the unvaccinated, encouraging families with children to get vaccinated, providing accurate information about boosters, tracking and addressing misinformation among the Latino community, and working with UnidosUS Affiliates to provide overall COVID-19 care and information. Now in the third year of the organization's institutional response to the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery, the campaign includes a mobile marketing tour across multiple cities to bring information about the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters directly to Hispanic neighborhoods

