 By Mobilize.Net

SnowConvert for Spark Assessment Tool identifies how close a Spark application is for migration to Snowpark. The tool will inventory all Spark references with either Spark Scala or PySpark code.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mobilize.Net announced SnowConvert for Spark Assessment Tool. This tool scans any PySpark code and provides a migration readiness score which tells the percentage of the code which can be converted to Snowpark Python with little or no changes required. The SnowConvert for Spark Assessment Tool is free and can be downloaded at https://www.mobilize.net/products/database-migrations/snowconvert/spark-python-get-started.

