 By Mobilize.Net

SnowConvert for PySpark automatically converts PySpark code to Snowpark.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mobilize.Net announced SnowConvert for PySpark Code Conversion Tool. This tool automatically converts Spark workloads written in Python to Snowpark and greatly reduces the time, cost, and risk to migration from Spark to Snowflake using Snowpark. More information on SnowConvert for PySpark can be found at  https://www.mobilize.net/products/database-migrations/pyspark-to-snowflake.

