Molen Orthodontics gears up for SMILEFEST 2022 to celebrate 50 years of Smiles!

SUMNER, Wash., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molen Orthodontics is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1972 by Dr. Bruce Molen. In Celebration of its achievements, Molen Orthodontics is hosting a FREE community carnival called SMILEFEST as a "Thank you" to their amazing community and fantastic patients. Molen Orthodontics is excited to host this exciting event and celebrate the 50th anniversary milestone alongside their community and patients alike.

