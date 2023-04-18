(PRNewsfoto/AXA XL)

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance welcomes Molly Hunter as the newest member of its Client Relationship Management team in the Americas.  Ms. Hunter joins as Client Relationship Leader for the West Zone, assuming the role previously held by Steve Sanford, who is retiring. She will report to James Martin, Head of Client Management & Business Development for the Americas.   

