Monster Energy congratulates team rider Rayssa Leal on taking first place at SLS Seattle on Sunday.

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rayssa is on a roll! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Rayssa Leal on taking first place at SLS Seattle on Sunday. In the second stop of the 2022 Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour, the 14-year-old from Imperatriz, Brazil, took home the win on the final attempt of the street contest inside Angel of the Winds Arena in front of a high-energy crowd. The Olympic silver medalist also maintained her lead on overall 2022 SLS World Tour rankings.

