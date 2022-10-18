Acquisition further strengthens Moore's direct mail supply chain across printing, production and envelope manufacturing.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management company, announces the acquisition of Communications Corporation of America, an industry innovator of direct mail printing, data processing, personalization, finishing and mail processing. Moore has made the investment in CCA to add to its supply chain strength across printing, production and envelope manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region.

