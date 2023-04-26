Zillow Home Loans logo, April 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Zillow Home Loans logo, April 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

 By Zillow Home Loans

15% more borrowers purchased mortgage points in 2022 than 2021, and continue to do so as interest rates hover around 6%

SEATTLE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interest rates remain high and home buyers are looking for ways to save money, including buying mortgage points. A recent analysis of data from the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) by Zillow Home Loans finds nearly 45% of conventional primary home borrowers opted to purchase mortgage points in 2022 as a way to reduce their monthly payment. The historically low interest rates of 2019–2021 saw far fewer buyers opting for points — 29.6% in 2021, 28.4% in 2020 and 27.3% in 2019.  And borrowers who opted for a cash-out refinance loan (on a conventional loan for a primary home) bought even more points in 2022 — 57.8% of these borrowers purchased points (compared with 48.4% in 2021, 44.2% in 2020 and 41.3 in 2019). 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.