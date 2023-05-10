Along with new meal selections in First Class and the main cabin, we're introducing our take on a classic sandwich for all ages that's infused with West Coast flavors

SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If variety is the spice of life, it's also a great thing to have when selecting something to eat on your next flight on Alaska Airlines. Our guests told us they enjoy our fresh food options but were eager for more to choose from. That's why, beginning today, we've increased the variety of our food offerings, from doubling the number of pre-order options in the main cabin to giving our First Class guests up to five different entrees to pick up on their flights.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.