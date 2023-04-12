USBC

 By Washington Technology Industry Association

First-of-its-Kind Organization to Drive Multistate Collaboration Across the Blockchain Ecosystem

SEATTLE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, more than 40 states unite to launch the United States Blockchain Coalition (USBC), a first-of-its-kind organization built to drive multistate collaboration and maintain American leadership in digital asset, Bitcoin, and distributed ledger technologies (DLT).

