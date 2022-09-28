Moss Adams logo. Moss Adams provides the world’s most innovative companies with specialized accounting, consulting and wealth management services to help them embrace emerging opportunity. (PRNewsfoto/Moss Adams)

Moss Adams logo. Moss Adams provides the world’s most innovative companies with specialized accounting, consulting and wealth management services to help them embrace emerging opportunity. (PRNewsfoto/Moss Adams)

 By Moss Adams

Combined Firm Expands Presence in Dallas and Bolsters Real Estate Tax Services

SEATTLE and DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss Adams, one of the largest accounting, consulting and wealth management firms in the nation, announced it agreed to combine with Kurtz & Company, P.C., a CPA firm located in Dallas. Under the asset purchase agreement, the Kurtz & Company team, including its founder and owner, David Kurtz, and 18 employees, will join Moss Adams, effective Dec. 1, 2022. Kurtz & Company's client relationships will also transition to Moss Adams.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.