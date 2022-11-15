MotherDuck, builder of a serverless data analytics platform based on open source DuckDB

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MotherDuck, builder of a serverless, easy to use data analytics platform based on open source database DuckDB, today announced a $47.5 million round of funding. The $35m Series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz follows a $12.5m seed round led by Redpoint. These investments put the company at a $175M valuation. The funding will be used to build out the company's growing engineering and GTM teams and further the team's close collaboration with DuckDB Labs. Other investors include Madrona, Amplify Partners, and Altimeter.

