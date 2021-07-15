TACOMA, Wash., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Here's good news for all the Native American tribal members out there in the state of Washington! Motor Northwest is now shipping used cars to Washington Tribal Countries under the "Tribal Member Purchases". This dealership will provide free and clear titling documents and assist in proper transfer to the state of residence.
For confirming the eligibility and to avoid Washington state sales tax, individuals need to furnish the following documents: a valid state driver's license, Tribal Declaration form and the vehicle must be delivered to the buyer's tribal country within Washington state in combination with at least one; valid tribal member card, certificate of membership, proof of spousal relationship to a tribal member and proof of their spouse's tribal membership or certified letter from a tribal representative.
Motors Northwest has a huge selection of used vehicles in Tacoma, WA. Browse the impeccable lineup of used BMW, Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Ram, Toyota, and Volkswagen. Search for used vehicles by year, make, model, price, mileage, or payment online.
Potential Customers who would like to learn more about Tribal Member Purchases at Motors Northwest can check out the website http://www.motorsnorthwest.com or call at 253-475-5000. Finally, for those who would like a more personal experience, visit the Motors Northwest showroom located at 7007 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409. The dealership's showroom is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Media Contact
J.T. Curry, Motors Northwest, 253-475-5000, jt_curry@motorsnorthwest.com
SOURCE Motors Northwest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.