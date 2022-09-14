(PRNewsfoto/Zulily)

(PRNewsfoto/Zulily)

 By Zulily

Online retailer Zulily announces top 10 sleepless cities as bi-annual Welcome Baby shopping event kicks off

SEATTLE , Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zulily today launches the 24th edition of its bi-annual Welcome Baby Event, now featuring the largest curated collection with more than 6,500 styles up to 60% off where expecting and new moms can discover products and brands she needs and wants for herself, her baby and her home. Now, more than ever, millions of moms overall feel more overwhelmed by financial burdens compared to a year ago, with inflation impacting 92% of household budgets. While 43% of moms feel prepared to protect their family budget1, 54% are now planning more because of inflation and rising prices. To help expectant and new moms plan and solve for #inflationhacks, for two weeks, from September 14-29, Zulily will feature products from layette sets and playwear to car seats, strollers and more to make moms' lives easier and maximize savings, so she can stay focused on celebrating the little and big moments that come with a new family addition.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.