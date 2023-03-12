In its third year since its launch in North America, the MOWI Brand puts on a fantastic array of farm raised Atlantic salmon products at the Boston Seafood Expo North America. From four SKUS launched in March 2020, to now over twenty, MOWI has expanded into a variety of categories from fresh skin-packed, cold, and hot smoked, breaded, and frozen indulgent salmon. The Seafood Expo is the perfect occasion to celebrate the brand's trajectory.

MIAMI, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seizing the opportunity of the most important US Seafood Expo, MOWI Brand commemorates its third year since its March 2020 launch and displays the impressive progress it has made with new product offerings and categories. The MOWI Brand launched for the first time right at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic through online grocery. During the most unprecedented times, the brand was well received by US consumers and quickly flourished with its concept of pre-packed farm raised Atlantic salmon offered in pre-cut portions for convenience. "Launching a new brand during a pandemic presented its challenges, not only proved the strength and tenacity of our team, but it also confirmed that MOWI is set for growth in North America and has a long way to expand," said Robert Clark, Director of Sales at Mowi CP of Americas.

