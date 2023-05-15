Mozart Therapeutics is focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases that work by targeting a novel regulatory immune pathway. The therapeutic focus of Mozart’s lead program is autoimmune mediated gastro-inte...

Mozart Therapeutics is focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases that work by targeting a novel regulatory immune pathway. The therapeutic focus of Mozart’s lead program is autoimmune mediated gastro-intestinal disorders. The company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information visit www.mozart-tx.com. (PRNewsfoto/Mozart Therapeutics)

 By Mozart Therapeutics

Lead candidate demonstrates selective CD8 Treg activation to reestablish immune balance

SEATTLE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozart Therapeutics, a leading developer of CD8 Treg Modulators in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced the presentation of data at the American Association of Immunologists (AAI) Annual Meeting demonstrating the potential of its lead therapeutic, a targeted, bispecific CD8 Treg modulator, as a new therapeutic treatment approach for autoimmune diseases.

