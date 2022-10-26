Mployer Advisor has named more than 600 winners in over 50 regions as part of its second annual 2022 awards. The class of 2022 winners account for less than 5% of all brokerages nationwide.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mployer Advisor, the leading independent platform for employers to research, review, and evaluate insurance brokers is pleased to announce the winners of its "Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards" based in the Twin Cities, Minnesota. Mployer Advisor has named more than 600 winners in over 50 regions as part of its second annual 2022 awards. The class of 2022 winners account for less than 5% of all brokerages nationwide.
Mployer Advisor's Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards Program evaluates brokerages based on the breadth and depth of their experience across employer industries, sizes, insurance products, and employer reviews. We recognize esteemed brokers that demonstrate market-leading competencies and a proven track record of success among employers, insurance providers, and peers.
"The team at Mployer Advisor is proud to honor this group of top insurance consultants as part of the 2022 class for our second annual Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards," said Brian Freeman, the Founder and CEO of Mployer Advisor. "Employer-sponsored healthcare and benefits cover over 150M Americans. Who an employer selects as their benefits advisor has more impact on cost and quality than who they choose as the insurance carrier. We scored these brokerages utilizing sophisticated, industry-first algorithms, and we applaud the winners' demonstrated commitment to service, quality, and positive employer feedback."
Mployer Advisor determined the winners of the second annual "Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards" by analyzing each brokerage based on historical data, online reviews, their M Score rating, and demonstrated business experience.
The Twin Cities' job markets are competitive in the U.S. Midwest, employing over 2 million people. Offering competitive employee benefits is a critical factor in hiring top talent for the region's employers. Finding and partnering with a highly rated insurance consultant is imperative to retaining talent in any market.
The recipients of the 2022 "Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards" for the Twin Cities are as follows:
Mployer Advisor is changing the way employers search, evaluate, and select insurance advisors. The intuitive platform connects employers and employees to great benefits and insurance plans by providing employers with actionable data to easily evaluate and select the best advisor for a company's specific needs. Most brokerages have a profile on Mployer Advisor, which provides independent ratings of insurance advisors to support employers. Insurance brokers cannot pay to influence their Mployer Advisor rating. Only highly rated brokerages are allowed to advertise on the platform. To learn more about Mployer Advisor, visit https://mployeradvisor.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.
Disclaimer: Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Mployer Advisor's website. Because Mployer Advisor's research is ongoing, interested companies that want to join next year's list are encouraged to claim their free profile on Mployer Advisor.
