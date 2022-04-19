When Chukar opened in 1988, the company's founders committed to environmental stewardship with this promise: Chukar® brand fruits would be regionally sourced, crafted with minimal or no added sugar, and free of preservatives and artificial ingredients. They company has kept that promise, and now packaging is on the frontline of the battle for sustainable manufacturing.
PROSSER, Wash., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chukar Cherries has taken yet another step toward 100% recyclable/biodegradable packaging with the introduction of Biotre biodegradable food grade zip bags. These bags have been certified compostable by Biodegradable Products Institute. Chukar currently offers their gourmet caramel corn and granola in Biotre bags.
Chukar Cherries has consistently been an early adopter of cutting edge concepts to reduce waste, pushing the development of sustainable products forward. According to Founder Pam Montgomery, "We are a Pacific Northwest company, born and bred. We hold the values of sustainability dear and have committed to working with other western leaders to push for better packaging options."
For example, in 2021 Pam launched a full-scale search for biodegradable shipping coolers. The issue was that to ship frozen pies and cakes, Styrofoam was the only option on the market. Pam did not quit searching; however, and when a new product was developed, Chukar immediately joined the waiting list. Within a couple months, supply met demand, and Chukar was able to eliminate Styrofoam for good. Now the company only uses compostable insulated eco-cartons.
Other initiatives the company has taken on include:
- Catalogs printed on FSC certified paper produced from responsibly managed forests
- Carryout bags made from OceanPoly™ (a material that utilizes recycled ocean plastic debris)
- Chocolate cavity trays in our giftboxes and classic tins are 100% biodegradable.
For systemic change to occur, both companies and individuals need to continue setting the bar high. Chukar's goal is that 100% biodegradable or recyclable packaging. The company encourages consumers to keep pushing for better options even as manufacturers continue to innovate.
PACIFIC NORTHWEST GROWN
In 1988 Chukar Cherries was launched on the family farm with one goal—to be your go-to source for extraordinary Pacific Northwest foods & gifts crafted from locally grown cherries and berries. Made fresh, shipped fresh from Prosser, Washington. The Best of Nature, Best of Chocolate®.
Media Contact
Tim Oten, Chukar Cherries, 1 5097862055, tim@chukar.com
SOURCE Chukar Cherries
